Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 42,545 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $132.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

