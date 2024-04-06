Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,243,085.92 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $3,243,085.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.6 %

MDB stock opened at $362.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.32. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.