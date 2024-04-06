Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,243,085.92 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $3,243,085.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00.

MDB stock opened at $362.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.32. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

