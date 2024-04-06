Insider Selling: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells 16,296 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £90,116.88 ($113,126.89).
Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.79).
- On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($189.43).
- On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £150.51 ($188.94).
Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 547.50 ($6.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 509.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,910.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.48) and a one year high of GBX 614.20 ($7.71).
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
