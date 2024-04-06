Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $420,027.30 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

