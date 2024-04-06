Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert G/ Brown sold 500 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.87 on Friday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

