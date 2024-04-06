Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $57,821.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Aman Narang sold 1,030 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $19,281.60.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

