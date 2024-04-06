Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $53,164.80 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Down 0.6 %

TOST opened at $23.12 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.