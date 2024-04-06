Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 3.5 %

TSQ opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.72.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 86.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

