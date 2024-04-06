Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 3.5 %

TSQ opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.72.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 86.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

