Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $335,163.90 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,884 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $317,606.52.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

