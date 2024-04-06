Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $207,094.20 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Jon Blotner sold 3,022 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $196,248.68.

On Monday, February 5th, Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $63.24 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

