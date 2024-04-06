Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

