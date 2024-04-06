Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,789 shares of company stock worth $390,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 254.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

