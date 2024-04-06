International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,181,946 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Chevron worth $4,776,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

