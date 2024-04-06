International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,324,288 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 7.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Broadcom worth $37,140,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,085.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

