International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $140,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $134.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Technology ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.