International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 1,056.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,469 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $99,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of CION opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $597.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.