International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16,195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,128 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of American Tower worth $1,833,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

