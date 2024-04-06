International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $131.31 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $131,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

