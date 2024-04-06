International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $133.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9,554.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,550 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $133,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.68 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

