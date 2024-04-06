International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $141.96 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $141,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

