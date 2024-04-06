International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $166.97 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of FedEx worth $166,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $273.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

