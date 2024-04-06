International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $535.92 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 61,995.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $535,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 200,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.39 and its 200 day moving average is $523.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

