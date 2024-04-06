International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $617.42 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lockheed Martin worth $617,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $455.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day moving average of $439.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

