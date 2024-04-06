International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3,277.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $164,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.