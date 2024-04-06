International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $104 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,848,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $6,317,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.