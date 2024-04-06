International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $105.13 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.



