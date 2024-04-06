International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $108.75 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,747,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.