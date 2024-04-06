International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,333,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,677,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,591,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

