International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,061,859 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,010,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $636.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.87 and its 200-day moving average is $497.11. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.