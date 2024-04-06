International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Booking comprises approximately 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Booking by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,593.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,336.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

