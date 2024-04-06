International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 187,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

