International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26,602.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,833 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $132,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 28,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 671,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

