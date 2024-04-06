International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of International Business Machines worth $433,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average is $166.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
