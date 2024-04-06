International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 30028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGIC

International General Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 25.06%.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.