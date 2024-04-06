International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 30028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGIC
International General Insurance Price Performance
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 25.06%.
International General Insurance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International General Insurance
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.