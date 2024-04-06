Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.78.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

