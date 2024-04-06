Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RPV opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

