Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 74460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.97. The company has a market cap of £44.90 million, a PE ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 2.40.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

