IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

IPGP opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $1,815,300. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

