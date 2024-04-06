iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.