iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IUSV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. 702,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,347. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.