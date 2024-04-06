iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $67,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 602,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,489. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

