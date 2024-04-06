iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 13.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.