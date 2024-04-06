iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,102,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 501,533 shares.The stock last traded at $23.04 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

