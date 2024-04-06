iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $66,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

