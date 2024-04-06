iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. 503,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

