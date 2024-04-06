iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

