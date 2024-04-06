iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

