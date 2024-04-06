iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 677,624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.31. 124,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,350. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

