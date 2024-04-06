James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRVR. UBS Group reduced their price target on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in James River Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. James River Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

