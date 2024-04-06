Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,631,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

